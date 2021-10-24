Videos show chaos erupting outside of Houston stadium after rapper Playboi Carti cancels performance

A pile of broken metal detectors were seen in this image after rapper Playboi Carti reportedly cancelled his concert at NRG Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Excitement turned to chaos outside of a Houston stadium Saturday night after rapper Playboi Carti canceled his show, according to videos and photos shared on social media.

Fans said they waited outside of the NRG Arena for several hours before they were told that the show was canceled.

According to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, officials from NRG confirmed that fans broke down metal detectors and stood on top of cars.

One Twitter user recorded what appears to be fans breaking down the security gates and rushing into the arena.

Warning: The posts below may contain explicit language.

Playboi Carti fans couldn’t wait any longer and busted down the security gates 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6WnHwi9EUD — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) October 24, 2021

stormed the arena to see #playboicarti but it got cancelled😪😪 pic.twitter.com/pVd13ylVb4 — ladson (@LadsonWorley) October 24, 2021

Houston police say they are still investigating.

It is not clear what caused the cancellation. KPRC said they reached out to NRG and concert promoters for Playboi Carti for a statement.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

