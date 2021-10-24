Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Videos show chaos erupting outside of Houston stadium after rapper Playboi Carti cancels performance

NRG Arena officials said fans broke down metal detectors and stood on top of cars

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

A pile of broken metal detectors were seen in this image after rapper Playboi Carti reportedly cancelled his concert at NRG Arena (Twitter user @leighannnuh)

SAN ANTONIO – Excitement turned to chaos outside of a Houston stadium Saturday night after rapper Playboi Carti canceled his show, according to videos and photos shared on social media.

Fans said they waited outside of the NRG Arena for several hours before they were told that the show was canceled.

According to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, officials from NRG confirmed that fans broke down metal detectors and stood on top of cars.

One Twitter user recorded what appears to be fans breaking down the security gates and rushing into the arena.

Warning: The posts below may contain explicit language.

Houston police say they are still investigating.

It is not clear what caused the cancellation. KPRC said they reached out to NRG and concert promoters for Playboi Carti for a statement.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

