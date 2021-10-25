Watch: San Antonio city leaders remember lives lost, share resources during Domestic Violence Awareness Month event

City leaders gathered on the front steps of City Hall Monday morning for an event aimed at remembering domestic violence victims and committing to bring more awareness to the issue.

City leaders gathered on the front steps of City Hall Monday morning for an event aimed at remembering domestic violence victims and committing to bring more awareness to the issue.

SAN ANTONIO – City leaders will gather on the front steps of City Hall Monday morning for an event aimed at remembering domestic violence victims and committing to bring more awareness to the issue.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, city leaders including Mayor Ron Nirenberg and at least half of the City Council representatives will gather to acknowledge the issue and share resources for prevention. The event will be livestreamed in the video player at the top of this article and then will be available as a video-on-demand.

City leaders cited statistics from the Texas Council on Family Violence saying 228 deaths in Texas were due to domestic violence in 2020 — up 23% compared to the year before. The statistics were even worse for Bexar County. Domestic violence deaths were up 31% in 2020 with 17 Bexar County residents dying at the hands of an abuser.

Ad

City leaders will share information about this year’s Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence Symposium on October 28-29.

Anyone experiencing abuse can call the City of San Antonio Domestic Violence Hotline at 210-207-1878, Family Violence Prevention Services 24/7 Hotline at 210-733-8810 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Click here for more resources and stories about domestic violence on KSAT.

The following city leaders are expected to be in attendance during Monday’s event: