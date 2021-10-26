Portion of Interstate 35 closed on Northeast Side due to 18-wheeler rollover

Crash on Interstate 35 at Weidner Road on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side are closed Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler rollover.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s website says the northbound lanes of I-35 are closed before Weidner Road.

Details about the crash are unknown at this time, but TxDOT’s website calls it a “major accident.”

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

