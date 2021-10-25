New details emerge in Kerrville drag racing crash that killed 2 children; investigation still underway

In this photo provided by Louis Amestoy, a police officer stands watch over the scene of a fatal drag racing crash at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in Kerrville, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2021. (Louis Amestoy via AP)

Kerrville police released more information on Monday about a fatal tragedy that unfolded Saturday during a drag racing event, where two children were killed and six others were injured.

During the “Airport Race Wars 2″ event, held Saturday at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, the driver of a 1990 Ford Mustang lost control of his car during a race, sliding across the track and into spectators who were watching the event from a grassy area shortly behind the finish line. The car came to a stop after striking a trailer.

Two children, a 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy, were killed in the crash. Police have not yet identified them.

Four adults were flown to hospitals in San Antonio for injuries they sustained. They included the driver, Michael Gonzales who is from Fort Worth, Rebecca Cedillo of Converse, Mary Kate Walls of Taylor and Chance Dean Jones of Taylor, according to police.

Rwo others were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Police say they continue to investigate the crash and will provide more updates as they become available.

The Kerr County Lead reporter Louis Amestoy covered the drag race event Saturday. He had left by the time of the crash but returned when he heard what happened and witnessed the aftermath.

“(The driver) came up across the crowd hit the kids, hit the other people that were there and then came to rest against a trailer and another pickup truck,” Amestoy said.

Amestoy said there were no barriers to stop the driver.

