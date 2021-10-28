Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with truck in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died Thursday morning following a head-on crash with a truck in South Bexar County.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. in the 2600 block of Rabel Road, not far from South Flores Road, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

BCSO Sgt. Kevin Hodgkinson said the 32-year-old man driving the Honda motorcycle was seriously injured after crashing head-on into a Ford Ranger.

When deputies arrived, the motorcyclist was on the ground and not breathing. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.

He has not been publicly identified. Hodgkinson said he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was also taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Hodgkinson said the investigation is ongoing, and so far no criminal charges have been filed.

“We’re still trying to determine all the facts,” he said, adding that deputies closed the road due to the investigation.

Ad

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: