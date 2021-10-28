Pedestrian crossing Bandera Road hit twice, killed, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a driver who hit a man with his car and left him for dead Wednesday night on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m in the 2000 block of Bandera Road near Sherril Brook Road.

Police say a truck was traveling north on Bandera when he hit the man. The collission threw the man into the opposite lanes.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, officers said.

A car traveling south hit the man again. Police say the driver of that car stayed on the scene.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS officials.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.