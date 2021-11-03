SAPD releases video of car that hit man while fleeing large fight, shooting on West Side

The San Antonio Police Department has released surveillance video of a car that hit a man while fleeing a large disturbance and shooting last week on the West Side.

Police said the black vehicle struck a 33-year-old man around 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 7700 block of Marbach Road. The driver did not stop to render aid.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. As of Wednesday, he remained in the hospital.

A man injured in a hit-and-run on Oct. 28, 2021, in the 7700 block of Marbach Road remains hospitalized as of Nov. 3, 2021. (SAPD)

Police were initially called to the scene for a large fight, but it soon escalated into a shooting.

When officers arrived, more than 100 people were running in opposite directions, police said at the time. One person was shot and taken to a medical facility.

During the chaos, the black car seen on surveillance video drove off and hit the 33-year-old pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was not involved in the disturbance.

The San Antonio Police Department has released surveillance video of a car that hit a man while fleeing a large disturbance and shooting on Oct. 28, 2021. (SAPD)

At this time it is unclear how the driver was involved in the disturbance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7385.