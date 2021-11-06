New lawsuit filed in deadly Kerrville drag racing crash

KERRVILLE, Texas – A new lawsuit has been filed in the drag racing crash in Kerrville that led to the deaths of two children and one woman.

Lawyers are now going after more people in the case.

This latest lawsuit centers around the deaths of 8-year-old Santiago Ramirez and his aunt, Rebecca Cedillo.

There are several defendants in the lawsuit, including the Jordan Ford car dealership, Flyin’ Diesel Performance, and the driver of the Mustang who lost control before hitting a crowd.

The new lawsuit comes days after another attorney filed a separate lawsuit involving the death of another child, 6-year-old Daniel Trujillo Jones.

KSAT will keep you up to date on the latest developments in these cases as more information becomes available.