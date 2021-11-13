Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing teen last seen on Nov. 7 in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 16-year-old Samantha Hershel Andutan was last seen in the 6000 block of Roft Road.

Andutan was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Pink” on it, gray joggers, and black shoes. She is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said anyone who is found to be harboring Andutan could face charges for harboring a runaway, which is a Class A misdemeanor, or will be charged with interfering with child custody, which is a state jail felony.

Anyone with information regarding Andutan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at 210-335-6000.

