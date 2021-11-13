Trader Joe’s recalls chicken burgers for possible bone fragments

If you’ve been to Trader Joe’s lately, you may want to check your freezer for chicken burgers.

The grocery chain is recalling two of their chicken burgers -- the chile-lime chicken burgers and the spinach feta chicken sliders sold between Aug. 16 to Sep. 29.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, over 97,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products are being recalled for pieces of bone being found.

The one-pound cardboard packages containing four pieces of chile lime chicken burgers with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 are recalled.

The nine-pound bulk-pack boxes containing 72-pieces of spinach feta chicken sliders with lot codes 2361 or 2631 are also recalled.

Ad

The FDA says there have not been any reports of adverse reactions due to consuming the products.

If you have these products in your freezer, The FDA is asking that you throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

More on KSAT: