Flower Vault reopens in San Antonio for limited time with Christmas-themed installations

Flower Vault is open Saturdays and Sundays for limited time.

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s most Instagrammable spots is back with Christmas-themed installations for guests to enjoy.

Flower Vault reopened Saturday with a pop-up location at 18402 US Highway 281 N., Ste. 101, which is located near Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

There are 12 installations located throughout Flower Vault, including seven flower-themed rooms and five Christmas-themed rooms.

“We’ve had so much support from our first location opening in 2018 to now from San Antonio. We can’t wait to have everyone back to enjoy the space” said Flower Vault co-owner Sarah Forrest.

Flower Vault was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic but has reopened for weekends through the end of the year, excluding Christmas weekend.

Family in blue peonies at Flower Vault in San Antonio. (Flower Vault)

Tickets, which are required for everyone, allow entry for one hour. Animals also require a ticket.

General admission tickets are $20 for everyone aged 11 and up and $10 for pets. Children ages 10 and younger are free.

