72º

LIVE

Local News

Flower Vault reopens in San Antonio for limited time with Christmas-themed installations

Children get free entry to the Flower Vault

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, KSAT Kids, San Antonio, Holidays
Flower Vault is open Saturdays and Sundays for limited time. (Flower Vault)

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s most Instagrammable spots is back with Christmas-themed installations for guests to enjoy.

Flower Vault reopened Saturday with a pop-up location at 18402 US Highway 281 N., Ste. 101, which is located near Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

There are 12 installations located throughout Flower Vault, including seven flower-themed rooms and five Christmas-themed rooms.

“We’ve had so much support from our first location opening in 2018 to now from San Antonio. We can’t wait to have everyone back to enjoy the space” said Flower Vault co-owner Sarah Forrest.

Flower Vault was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic but has reopened for weekends through the end of the year, excluding Christmas weekend.

Family in blue peonies at Flower Vault in San Antonio. (Flower Vault)

Tickets, which are required for everyone, allow entry for one hour. Animals also require a ticket.

General admission tickets are $20 for everyone aged 11 and up and $10 for pets. Children ages 10 and younger are free.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email