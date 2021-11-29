Bexar County deputy fired after kicking inmate in face, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jailer was fired after allegedly kicking an inmate in the face, according to suspension records recently obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Corporal Jack Hernandez was terminated from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on June 7, records showed, in connection with his use of force on an inmate in December 2018.

That day, Hernandez was dispatched to the dayroom area of the jail as part of the Special Emergency Response Team for an inmate being disruptive, according to the records.

Hernandez was securing the inmate’s lower body when he “intentionally kicked the inmate in the facial area,” according to the records.

“The force (Hernandez) used against the inmate was not reasonable or in accordance with Texas and Federal Laws and Rules,” administrators wrote in the firing notice.

Hernandez requested an appeal, but the firing was upheld by the sheriff’s office after a hearing was held in early June.

