Bexar County deputy suspended after making ‘spanking’ comments to employee, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County corporal was handed a 20-day suspension after an employee accused him of sexual harassment, according to suspension records recently obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Corporal Cody Pircher received the suspension order in June, months after the alleged incident on Oct. 10, 2020.

The sheriff’s office cited Pircher for touching the arm of an employee after the employee had told him not to do so, the records showed.

“Several months prior (Pircher) also told that same employee that Pircher would ‘spank’ the employee if they didn’t do (their) job correctly,” according to the suspension notice.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office conducted a pre-polygraph interview with Pircher on March 19, 2021, according to the documents.

During that interview, Pircher allegedly admitted to making the comments and touching the employee after he was told not to.

“(Pircher) was untruthful when initially questioned about the incident,” according to the suspension record.

Pircher was initially suspended for 30-days before it was reduced to 20 days.

Records showed the corporal served the suspension in stints between July and August.

