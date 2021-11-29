San Marcos police investigating homicide at apartment complex near Texas State University

San Marcos police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex near Texas State University Sunday afternoon, according to San Marcos police.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m at The Cottages at San Marcos located in the 1400 block of Craddock Avenue.

Police said 19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.

Benford was not a student at Texas State University, officials said.

Manor ISD officials confirmed Monday that Benford was a former student and issued the following statement:

“Lavonte Benford, affectionately called “Red” by family and friends, was a former scholar of Manor ISD. He graduated from Manor Senior High School in Spring 2021. Red was a student-athlete and well known for his skill and abilities in football and track. We wish our deepest condolences to his parents, siblings, family and all who loved him. Manor ISD is working closely with Travis County and the City of Manor to provide support to our community during this time of grieving and healing. A crisis team is available this week at Manor High School and Manor Senior High. We will forever cherish Red’s memory at Manor ISD and will never forget his picture perfect smile.”

Police said they are talking with witnesses to identify a suspect but as of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Officers say this investigation appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

This is the fourth homicide investigated by SMPD in 2021.

