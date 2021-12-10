From ringtails to raccoons, trail cam photos show animals crossing San Antonio land bridge

SAN ANTONIO – The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge that connects the two portions of Phil Hardberger Park is turning one.

Originally opened on Dec. 10, 2020, the land bridge was designed for wildlife and people to safely cross over Wurzbach Parkway.

To celebrate the land bridge’s first anniversary, officials with the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department and the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy are sharing photos of the animals that have been spotted on the trail cams over the past year.

“We have detected every mammal I would expect to see in Hardberger Park, as well as a domestic cat, on the Land Bridge,” said Park Naturalist Jewell Lee Cozort. “The whole gang’s here!”

Cozort is one of two conservationists who launched a study in April to determine how wildlife are using the bridge.

“Habitat fragmentation is a growing issue. Connecting habitat ‘islands’ and protecting them from crossing major roadways, such as Wurzbach Parkway, is key to conserving wildlife,” Cozort said.

View images of some of the animals that have been caught on the trail cameras below:

Racoon (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

Cottontail Rabbit (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

Coyote (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

Gray Fox (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

Ringtail (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

Striped skunk (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

Rock Squirrel (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

Bobcat (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

