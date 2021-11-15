82º

Local News

New ‘rarely seen’ ringtail spotted on land bridge at San Antonio’s Phil Hardberger Park

Ringtail seen with Texas Spiny Lizard in its mouth

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Animals, San Antonio, Phil Hardberger Park

SAN ANTONIO – A ringtail is the newest species to be caught on camera crossing the land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park in San Antonio.

The species is “rarely seen,” according to a Facebook post from Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy representatives.

Ringtails, sometimes incorrectly referred to as ringtail cats, are nocturnal and spend most of the day sleeping in their dens, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website states.

The animals resemble a small fox with a bushy tail that has alternating black and white rings.

The ringtail spotted on the land bridge trail camera has a Texas spiny lizard in its mouth.

DesertMuseum.org lists the ringtail as an omnivore and states that the animals “will eat just about anything if it is the right size.”

The land bridge was completed in Dec. 2020 but was planned before Phil Hardberger Park originally opened in 2010. The construction of Wurzbach Parkway meant the park would be split in two, so San Antonio city officials, including former mayor Phil Hardberger, came up with the idea of a land bridge.

The bridge is 150 feet wide and helps facilitate animal crossings in addition to allowing visitors to cross to the other side of the park.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email