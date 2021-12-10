Sedan crashes into ambulance, SUV then rolls into light pole, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man driving a sedan avoided serious injury after he crashed into two vehicles including an ambulance early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of Rittiman Road, not far from I-35 on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the man was driving a blue sedan westbound on Rittiman Road when he hit an ambulance and then a sport utility vehicle traveling eastbound.

Police said the sedan ended up rolling into a light pole. No injuries were reported.

SAPD said the driver of the vehicle was found not to be intoxicated. The cause of the crash is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing.