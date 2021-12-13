Fugitive from Pearsall on Texas 10 Most Wanted list arrested

Richard Anthony Banda was arrested Dec. 2, 2021 at a home in Dilley. Banda was added to the Top 10 Fugitives List on Oct. 21, 2021.

PEARSALL, Texas – A 34-year-old man from Pearsall who was on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been arrested.

According to a news release, Richard Anthony Banda was arrested on Dec. 2 at a home in Dilley by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents.

Banda was added to the Top 10 Fugitives list on Oct. 21. He had been wanted since April 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued an arrest warrant for a parole violation. The Frio County Sheriff’s Office also issued two warrants in November 2020 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was convicted in 2014 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received six years of probation. In 2018, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to three years in prison. He was released on parole in March 2020.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.

