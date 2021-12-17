Man dies after being shot multiple times in vehicle on NW Side, police say

A man was found fatally shot inside of his vehicle in a Northwest Side neighborhood, and San Antonio police said they are still looking for the suspect responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle in a Northwest Side neighborhood, and San Antonio police said they are still looking for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, when officers were initially called to the 300 block of Albert Walk for a major accident.

When police and EMS arrived, they found a man in his 30s had been shot multiple times inside his vehicle. First responders worked to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they also received calls for shots fired moments later just down the street in the 1900 block of West Laurel.

The man is believed to have been shot while driving on West Laurel before he headed to Albert Walk, where he crashed his vehicle, according to officials.

KSAT will bring you more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: