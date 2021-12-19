Dunkin’ is giving away free coffee on Mondays for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO – The holidays are almost here and many people are still hustling to finish all their gift shopping. But while you’re out buying gifts for someone else, one coffee shop is delivering a special gift just for you.

Dunkin’ will be giving San Antonio customers a free medium hot or iced coffee every Monday. You can even add some of their holiday flavors to your coffee like peppermint mocha or toasted white chocolate.

All you have to do is sign up to be a DD Perks member, which you can do online or through Dunkin’s app.

Once a member, you can order ahead on the app to receive your free coffee or you can scan your loyalty ID QR code before you pay at the store.

Free coffee Mondays will end on Jan. 3, 2022.

More on KSAT: