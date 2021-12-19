Man arrested on DWI charge, pregnant woman hospitalized following crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant woman was hospitalized and a man was arrested on a DWI charge following an overnight crash near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:12 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of N. Pecos La Trinidad.

Police said a gold Cadillac was heading southbound in the middle lane on N. Pecos when it veered into the left lane, struck a curb and crashed into the back of a blue Chevrolet Avalanche.

The Avalanche was pushed forward and crashed into the back of a red Mazda, heading in the same direction.

The front passenger in the Mazda was a 32-year-old pregnant woman, and she complained of abdominal pain following the crash, according to police.

She was taken by EMS to Metropolitan Methodist Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Cadillac, Ray Williamson, 39, was arrested for DWI after being evaluated on scene.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

