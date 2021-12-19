Man fatally struck by train after walking on tracks on NE Side, police say

A man who was walking on train tracks on the Northeast Side overnight was fatally struck by a train, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4 a.m., Sunday, on I-35 and Thousand Oaks.

Police said the man, in his 30s, was with another person and they were possibly intoxicated when they were walking on the tracks.

The train came along shortly after and fatally struck the man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, authorities said.

The other person was not injured in the incident.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues.

