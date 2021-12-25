Man arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends child, 2 adults to hospital, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man is charged with intoxication assault after a West Side crash sent a 2-year-old child and two adults to an area hospital, according to San Antonio police.

Gerardo Lozano was booked for three counts of intoxication assault, according to SAPD.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday near 38th Street and Amires Place.

Police said an SUV, driven by Lozano, was heading northbound on 38th and ran a stop sign, crashing into a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound on Amires.

The impact forced the truck, carrying a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old child, across the intersection and into a two-foot-tall retaining wall on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to SAPD.

The people in the truck, including the child, were taken by EMS to University Hospital. The driver had minor injuries and the pregnant woman and the child are in critical condition.

Lozano had minor injuries and was found to be intoxicated at the scene, police said.

