City of Windcrest to close city hall due to possible COVID-19 exposure, officials say

WINDCREST, Texas – The City of Windcrest announced Sunday City Hall and the Windcrest Post Office will be closed this week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Officials said the closure will remain until Jan. 3 “to protect the health safety of the community and city staff.”
Those who have questions regarding the municipal court are directed to email court@windcrest-tx.gov. You can also make court and ticket payments online or by calling 833-431-1746.
To contact the city regarding garbage and accounts payable, you can email utilities@windcrest-tx.gov. To make online garbage payments, you can visit this website or call 833-431-1746.
For resident permits and commercial permits, you are asked to submit a request to permits@windcrest-tx.gov.
For those who need to use postal services officials said to contact the nearest United States Post Office located at 11119 Landmark or call them at 210-590-0293. Residents can also visit the main post office located at 10410 Perrin Beitel Road.