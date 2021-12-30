83º

San Antonio search group finds bag of bones; police say no relation to missing Lina Khil

Investigators are sorting out whether the bones are animal or human

Japhanie Gray, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO – A volunteer search and rescue group discovered a plastic bag with bones inside on the Northwest Side Thursday, police said.

However, the bones are not related to the case of missing 3-year-old Lina Khil, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus.

“A volunteer group found a plastic bag of bones, we don’t know if they are human or animal... obviously they are very, very old,” he said. “There is nothing on this scene related to missing Lina.”

The rescue group discovered the remains in a wooded area less than a mile away from the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex, in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road, where Lina disappeared on December 20.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Lina was reported missing by her mother, who said she briefly left Lina at the complex playground and when she returned, the child was gone.

Lina and her family are refugees from Afghanistan.

The local search and rescue organization joined the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI in their mission to find Lina this week.

On Wednesday, the Search and Rescue SATX organization searched in the Medical Center Field, about three minutes down the road from the Villas Del Cabo Apartments on Fredericksburg Road.

“We are expanding the search,” said Nina Glass, the organization’s director. “What SAPD is doing -- we are going outside of their search area and helping them.”

