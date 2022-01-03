Shootings of 2 men at Northwest Side home not random, police say

SAPD investigates a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Clower, near West Avenue and Interstate 10, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police say a double shooting on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday was not a random crime.

They believe the two men who were shot inside a home in the 2100 block of Clower Street were the intended targets of the violence.

Police got called to the home after the attack, which happened shortly after 4:30 a. m.

They say a 50-year-old man told them he woke up to someone pounding on his front door.

“They opened the door and there were two gentlemen with guns,” said Sgt. Steven Ozuna with SAPD. “They were demanding to see one of the occupants of the house.”

A later report said the gunmen actually were asking for two occupants of the home.

The man who opened the door, however, was not one of them.

Police say he initially refused, telling the gunmen that everyone else was sleeping.

Ad

The gunmen, though, didn’t take no for an answer.

“He actually got pulled out to the front yard and zip-tied and they threw him on the ground,” Ozuna said.

Eventually, that man was able to stand up and run to a neighbor’s home for help.

The gunmen, meanwhile, went inside the home and shot the two other occupants, police said.

Those victims, who are 52- and 62-years-old, later were rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“One of them was struck in the back,” Ozuna said. “It was an in-and-out wound that went in his lower back. And the other one was shot in the upper shoulder.”

The man who was zip-tied suffered only minor injuries.

Police say they tried to question him but he was too upset to offer a lot of details about the shooters.

They say the only description they have is that the gunmen left in a silver Jeep with a black top.

Officers searched the area but did not find that vehicle or the gunmen.

Ad