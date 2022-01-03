29º

SAPD searching for gunmen who shot 2 men, tied up 1 man at Northwest Side home

Restrained man made it to his feet and ran to neighbor’s home for help

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAPD investigates a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Clower, near West Avenue and Interstate 10, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two men who showed up at a Northwest Side home, shot two people and tied up another person early Monday morning.

A man told police that he and two other men were inside a home in the 2100 block of Clower, near West Avenue and Interstate 10, when two men showed up and banged on the door.

The men were asking for someone by name, he told police. They ended up restraining one man with Zip ties and throwing him out of the house.

The men then shot the two other men who were inside the home, police said.

The restrained man was able to make it to his feet and run to a neighbor’s home to call for help just before 5 a.m.

The two gunmen fled in a silver Jeep, police said, and officers are searching for them by helicopter.

The shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

