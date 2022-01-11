Updates on COVID-19 testing delays, appointment cancellations at two local companies

SAN ANTONIO - – As the highly contagious Omicron variant sweeps through the population, testing sites have been bombarded, resulting in issues and delays for testing companies.

Most of the free testing sites on the City of San Antonio’s website are through Curative.

On Tuesday morning, some people were notified their appointments had been canceled, and when they went to the Curative website, it did not show any operating sites in San Antonio.

The map showed the closest location was in New Braunfels.

KSAT began asking questions, and around 2 p.m., the Curative website began to show its San Antonio locations again with available appointments.

In a statement Tuesday, Curative Senior Communications Director Pascuale Gianni said, “Our website had a temporary technical issue earlier on that was quickly fixed, and any cancellations due to that were resolved by our Support Team.”

One person whose appointment was canceled reported to KSAT on Tuesday afternoon that it has since been rescheduled.

The second testing update is from Community Labs, a nonprofit that processes PCR tests in San Antonio labs.

On Sunday, the City of San Antonio announced a delay in Community Labs test results.

On Tuesday, a conversation with Community Labs President Sal Webber confirmed that it was due to a shipping delay in Nashville caused by severe weather and being short-staffed.

“There were two small chemical components that were not delivered by FedEx. We didn’t get those components until Monday morning. And so, you know, we got behind on Friday, couldn’t catch up on the weekend. And so we started catching up yesterday,” Webber said.

Webber said there are now people working in their lab 24 hours a day to catch up.

That means, if you’re waiting on test results from last week, it may take a little longer than the typical 24 hours to get those back.

“I would say within the next 48 to 72 hours, we should be caught back up,” Webber said.

Webber said they hadn’t had a logistics problem for the past two years they’ve been offering tests, and he wants people to confidently continue testing to stop the spread of COVID-19.