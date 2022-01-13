LIVE at 6:30: Democratic Bexar County Judge candidates featured in forum

SAN ANTONIO – As the March 1 primary election nears, Democratic Bexar County Judge candidates will take part in a forum Thursday evening, giving voters a chance to learn more about them.

The forum, hosted by the Bexar County Democratic Party, will start at 6:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.

All four Democratic candidates who are competing for the county’s top elected position will be participating in the two-hour forum. They include:

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, former mayoral chief of staff

Ina Minjarez, state representative in House District 124

Gerard Ponce, administrator and former mayoral candidate

Peter Sakai, former district court judge

What to know

With Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff’s decision not to seek reelection, voters will choose a new person to the office for the first time since 2001.

The departure has not only attracted current and former elected officials, but a few outsiders, too.

On the Democratic ticket, mayoral Chief of Staff Ivaliz Meza Gonzalez, State Rep. Ina Minjarez, former mayoral candidate Gerard Ponce and former district court judge Peter Sakai are vying for the party’s nomination. The winner will go on to face the winner of the Republican primary — small business owner and licensed peace officer Nathan Buchanan or Bexar County Pct. 3 Commissioner Trish DeBerry.

The candidate who secures the Democratic nomination would be a favorite to win the race in the general election later this year. Bexar County has not elected a Republican as county judge since 1998.

After the campaign filing deadline passed, KSAT sent each candidate a questionnaire about why they’re running for one of Bexar County’s most important elected offices. You can read their responses here.

Early voting for the primary begins on Feb. 14, with election day slated for March 1. The deadline to register to vote is Jan. 31.

To check your voter registration status in Bexar County, click here. To find out which precinct you live in, click here.

