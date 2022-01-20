Campaign finance reports show fundraising edge for Peter Sakai, Joe Gonzales in countywide races

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge and District Attorney candidates have reported thousands of dollars in campaign contributions ahead of the March primary, according to the latest release of campaign finance reports.

The semiannual report — covering campaign donations and expenses from July 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021 — revealed fundraising advantages and the war chests of the candidates as they vie for their political party’s nomination.

Early voting for the primary begins on Feb. 14, with election day slated for March 1. The deadline to register to vote is Jan. 31.

To check your voter registration status in Bexar County, click here. To find out which precinct you live in, click here.

County Judge

In the county judge race, former district court judge Peter Sakai, a Democrat, led the pack in campaign contributions, raising $238,050 since July 1. The campaign has spent $33,127 and reported $225,996.48 as the current balance. Sakai provided $10,000 to his campaign.

Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, former mayoral chief of staff, did not trail Sakai by much, raising $160,410.00. Her campaign has spent $11,985.49 and reported a balance of $166,254.51. Gonzalez loaned her campaign $75,000, records showed.

State Rep. Ina Minjarez has raised $80,122 since July and spent $85,896, according to her campaign finance report. Her campaign balance stood at $109,095.05.

The campaign finance report for Gerard Ponce, the fourth Democrat running for the county judge nomination, had not been uploaded to the Bexar County elections website as of Wednesday.

In the Republican primary, former Pct. 3 commissioner Trish DeBerry held a firm fundraising lead over Nathan Buchanan, a small business owner and licensed peace officer.

DeBerry has raised $115,147.10 since July and spent $91,101.76. Her campaign reported a balance of $76,562.41.

Buchanan has raised $600 and spent $1,850.12. His campaign has also taken on a loan totaling $1,250.00.

District Attorney

In the district attorney race, incumbent Joe Gonzales fundraised more than his opponents.

Gonzales, who is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket, raised $62,630.42. The campaign has spent $37,169 and reported a balance of $264,397.14.

On the Republican ticket, former prosecutor Meredith Chacon held the advantage over lawyer Marc LaHood.

Chacon raised $32,467.38, more than half of which came in non-monetary donations. She has spent $12,601.54 and reported a balance of $2,865.84.

LaHood, the brother of former district attorney Nico LaHood, raised $20,900. He has spent $11,250. After loaning his campaign $25,000, the campaign’s balance stands at $34,650.

