Community Labs to resume COVID-19 testing on Friday after cold weather prompts temporary service suspension

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs will resume COVID-19 testing on Friday at its public collection sites after temporarily suspending service on Thursday due to the wintry weather.
Since most of the locations require customers to line up outdoors, Community Labs, health and city officials didn’t want to put people at risk in the cold Thursday.
Testing will resume at 8 a.m. Friday at the locations listed below:
- Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St. 78215
- Palo Alto College Building 20, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. 78224
- Building 20 – Performing Arts Center
- St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio, TX 78203
- Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227
- Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237
- Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220
- Wonderland Mall of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201 (Lower level beneath Burlington.)
- Converse Old City Hall, 407 South Seguin. 78109
Community Labs is a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that provides free COVID-19 PCR tests at six Metro Health sites and two Bexar County locations. All locations are walk-up only. Pre-registration at CLTEST.ORG is encouraged but not required. The wait times are averaging 15 - 35 minutes, with the longest lines evident during the opening hour at each location.