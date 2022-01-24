View historic photos of Kerrville, including the original H-E-B

KERRVILLE, Texas – Vintage photos give an inside look at Kerrville from as far back as the 19th century.
Kerrville was founded in 1889, according to the city’s website, and was settled by German pioneers.
“Kerrville is best known for its beautiful parks such as Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Louise Hays Park and Flat Rock Park that line the Guadalupe River which runs directly through the City,” the city website states.
Another claim to fame? Kerrville is home to the original H-E-B — Texas’ most beloved grocery chain. The photo of the original building is below.
Schreiner University, a private Presbyterian university in Kerrville, is also included in the photos.
Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.