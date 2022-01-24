View historic photos of Kerrville, including the original H-E-B

Couples seated on gravel bar near the Guadalupe River, Kerr County, Texas, 1915. Likely taken on the Locke place located between Kerrville and Hunt.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Vintage photos give an inside look at Kerrville from as far back as the 19th century.

Kerrville was founded in 1889, according to the city’s website, and was settled by German pioneers.

“Kerrville is best known for its beautiful parks such as Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Louise Hays Park and Flat Rock Park that line the Guadalupe River which runs directly through the City,” the city website states.

Another claim to fame? Kerrville is home to the original H-E-B — Texas’ most beloved grocery chain. The photo of the original building is below.

Schreiner University, a private Presbyterian university in Kerrville, is also included in the photos.

All photos used in this article are courtesy of the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Digital Library Special Collection.

View historic photos of the Hill Country town, located just one hour northwest of downtown San Antonio:

Photograph shows the frame building, corner of Water and Tchoupitoulas Streets, that was designed by Alfred Giles. Exterior of St. Charles Hotel, 709 Water Street. Circa 1897. (UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows three children, Thomas W. Masterson, Jr. on left next to his sister Beatrice Bootsie, on bench. Buildings in background facing Water Street. Children sitting on a bench in yard of St. Charles Hotel. Circa 1909. (UTSA Special Collections)

Couples seated on gravel bar near the Guadalupe River, Kerr County, Texas, 1915. Likely taken on the Locke place located between Kerrville and Hunt. (UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows the limestone structure, designed by Alfred Giles, on corner of Mountain and Main Streets. Circa 1918. (UTSA Special Collections)

Exterior of First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, Texas, 1918 (UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows (l. to r.'' Anna Neblett Thorburn, Mary Lee Masterson, and Beatrice Bootsie Masterson standing in shallow area of the Guadalupe River. Circa 1919. (UTSA Special Collections)

Exterior of main building with students exercising outside, Schreiner Institute, Kerrville, Texas, ca. 1923-1924. Photograph shows the young men with arms outstreached on lawn of the preparatory school and junior college operated by the Presbyterian Synod of Texas. (UTSA Special Collections)

Exterior of the main building, Schreiner Institute, Kerrville, Texas, ca. 1923-1924. Photograph shows automobiles parked in front of the brick preparatory school and junior college operated by the Presbyterian Synod of Texas. (UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows the frame Gothic structure located in the 300 block of St. Peter's Street. Circa 1925. (UTSA Special Collections)