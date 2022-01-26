NEISD art student’s work chosen for display in national virtual exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School senior’s art was chosen to be featured in a National Art Education Association virtual exhibit.

Alissa Murphy’s piece is titled “Trapped.” She says it depicts the internal war that’s hidden in someone who suffers from panic attacks.

The piece was chosen out of more than 1,600 entries from students in the 2022 National Art Honor Society/National Junior Art Honor Society.

The virtual exhibit features 199 works representing 103 schools from 29 states and three countries outside of the U.S.

“Art has become increasingly important to me throughout my high school career. It allows me to slow down and scrutinize the details of my surroundings and enjoy life. I love to capture someone’s likeness in a portrait, and I strive to tell a story with each stroke of charcoal,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the recognition she has received because of this accomplishment has motivated her to do more to help people who are oppressed.

“I realized it was my opportunity to act as a driver of education and, potentially, social change,” Murphy said.

She’s planning a silent art auction called “Artist in Action” on March 30.

“Artwork from high school students will advocate for social injustice, such as the genocide in Myanmar, Veteran PTSD, youth mental health, abused battered women and children and homelessness,” Murphy said. “The funds will go to the tutoring and outreach program at my school, MacTEACH, with the goal of assisting MacTEACH to continue addressing these issues at a local level.”

Murphy said her art will illustrate the emotional effect of the genocide in Myanmar on children.

“The Muslim Rohingya are living in constant fear, on the run from persecution, leaving behind their destroyed homes, families, and lives,” she said. “I will be creating two pieces, capturing the duality of life for children facing the hardships of an unimaginable life on the run. The first piece will capture a peaceful moment of a child smiling and finding joy amidst the struggle. The second piece will capture a moment of despair of a trapped child crying out in anguish.”

Murphy says she’s still deciding what university she will attend, but she plans to major in biology and will continue to pursue art.

“I am beyond excited to venture off on my own and thrive as an artist and student,” Murphy said.

Click here to view the virtual gallery which is on display through April 29.

