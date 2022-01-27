Rising food prices eating your lunch? Here are some ways to save money.

SAN ANTONIO – From Oscar Mayer hot dogs to some Capri Sun juice pouches, more groceries will cost you more in the coming weeks.

Kraft Heinz informed customers it would raise some of its prices in March, including Oscar Mayer lunch meats and hot dogs, turkey bacon, Velveeta cheese, Maxwell House Coffee and some Capri Sun juice bags.

Procter & Gamble already has announced price hikes for February on some Tide and Gain detergents and Downy fabric softeners.

For a lot of families, the weekly grocery shop is eating their lunch.

“It seems they go up. Not every week, but every day,” said shopper Ermont Miles.

Shortages and supply chain issues involving ingredients, transportation and labor have been driving prices up -- a trend that’s expected to continue this year.

So it pays to strategize.

Hannah Chalfance said the increases in meat prices has been most noticeable, so she shops around.

“I kind of price comparison and shopping at stores where you get the best deal for your buck,” she said.

Ad

Miles says he tries to buy in bulk.

“And, only eat and use what you need,” he said.

You can also save money when you get to the checkout.

If you don’t want to clip paper coupons, you can download your store’s app and use digital coupons.

Using a credit card that offers money back on grocery purchases can help, too, especially if you buy a lot.

For example, the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express gives you 6% back. There is a limit, however, and an annual fee after the first year. And, remember to pay the card off every month to avoid interest.

There are many cash-back apps such as Ibotta and Fetch Rewards that can put money back in your wallet. With Fetch, for example, you simply scan your receipt to get points, which can later be redeemed for gift cards.

Some of the tried-and-true money-saving moves are low-tech.

Buy frozen produce -- it’s nutritious and cheaper than fresh. Buy store brands, which are typically significantly less expensive than name brands.

Ad

And, shop with a plan and a list to avoid impulse buys.

More on KSAT: