Community Labs will open new COVID-19 testing site with quicker results on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs is opening a new COVID-19 public testing site on the city’s Southwest Side, and customers can expect a quicker turnaround time for results.

The testing site will open Monday, Jan. 31 at Divine Providence Catholic Church at 5667 Old Pearsall Road. This site is also a relocation of Metro Health’s previous testing location at Palo Alto College, which closed Friday.

Officials with Community Labs said the backlog of results has been cleared and customers will get their results in under 48 hours, though they’re still working toward their goal of a turnaround time of 24 hours.

“The contagious Omicron variant is producing unprecedented positivity rates. We’ve seen more than 50% positivity at many of our public testing locations, and even more telling are positivity rates at many schools of more than 20%. Pre-Omicron, our school positivity rates were under 1%,” said Sal Webber, president of Community Labs, in a release. “Like every business, we have been impacted by logistics and staffing issues, but we’ve made significant adjustments in our processes and are back on track. We appreciate the public’s patience and support.”

Customers can receive a free PCR COVID-19 test at this location. Appointments are not required and the site is walk-up only.

If you want to still reserve a spot, you can pre-register at CLTEST.ORG.

This testing site, along with several other Community Lab testing sites listed below, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St., 78215

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, 78203

Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227

Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220

Divine Providence Catholic Church, 5667 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242

Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201

Converse Old City Hall, 407 South Seguin. 78109

