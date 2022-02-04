1 person dead, 1 critical after crash involving tractor-trailer in Kerrville, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – One person is dead, and another is in critical condition after a collision with a big rig during icy conditions in Kerrville, police said.

Kerrville police responded to a crash call on I-10 near mile marker 510 around 9:29 p.m. Thursday.

When officers made the location, they saw a tractor-trailer had crashed with a Ford F-350 pickup truck, Kerrville PD said.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver was heading westbound when they tried to slow down due to standstill traffic amid icy road conditions.

The tractor-trailer flipped on its side and slid, colliding into the Ford truck that was stopped due to traffic.

The two people in the truck were seriously injured and taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

One of the truck occupants died around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the other person.

No charges are pending at this time for the driver of the tractor-trailer as it appears road conditions were a major contributing factor of the crash, Kerrville police said.

Police say they will continue to investigate the crash. KSAT will provide updates as they become available.

