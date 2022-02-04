WATCH LIVE: Portion of I-10 in Kerrville closed due to jackknifed big rig, icy conditions

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 near Kerrville is at a standstill on Friday morning due to an accident and blockage amid icy conditions.

Kerrville police said the westbound lanes of I-10 are still closed as of 7 a.m., but the eastbound lanes toward San Antonio have reopened.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of the backup is a jackknifed semi-truck about a mile west of Harper Road on I-10. The semi-truck jackknifed just before sundown Thursday.

One of the issues TxDOT is experiencing is getting to the semi-truck, and with the rolling hills, they need ice to thaw for traffic to start moving again. The blockage could last until lunchtime Saturday, KCSO says.

Road conditions are worse Friday morning than Thursday, Kerrville police said. Officers are asking travelers to stay home if possible unless it’s an emergency.

“Our friends at KCSO worked through the night dealing with multiple accidents on the interstate,” police said, adding that the roads are slick in places.

Around the Hill Country, one-tenth to one-third-inch of ice has occurred in spots and temperatures fell into the teens.

San Antonio is expected to get above freezing — in the upper 30s — when the sun makes an appearance on Friday.

Update from officers on the street: road conditions in town are worse this morning than they were yesterday. Travel is... Posted by City of Kerrville - Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Ice everywhere around Kerrville. We have relief from frozen precipitation but everything left over froze solid overnight. Temperatures are low and the wind is brutal this morning. @ksatnews @ksatweather pic.twitter.com/uiVDhYLYnP — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) February 4, 2022

