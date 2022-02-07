49º

Mayor of Kerrville issues Declaration of Disaster in response to wintry weather

The declaration will last for seven days

Alexsis Page, Producer

Tags: winter, Weather, Kerrville
Law enforcement officials ask Kerrville citizens to avoid driving until ice melts

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Mayor of Kerrville issued a Declaration of Disaster in response to the wintry weather that swept across the area and the state of Texas late last week.

This declaration will allow the city to use resources provided by the city and state as part of its emergency management plan.

Below freezing temperatures, a wintry mix and ice led to many issues in Kerrville. This includes an incident on Thursday when an 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-10, causing traffic to be stopped for hours.

As a result of the crash, one person died. They were inside of a Ford F-350 that the 18-wheeler crashed into. Another person was also injured.

The declaration will last for seven days, unless the Kerrville mayor extends it. You can read the declaration in the Facebook post below.

