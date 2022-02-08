Big rig hauling cattle rolls over at San Antonio interchange, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A cattle truck rolled over at a downtown-area interchange after the animals shifted during an exit, the driver told San Antonio police.

SAPD said the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday at the southbound Interstate 37 and westbound Interstate 10 interchange.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, told officers that the cattle shifted to the right side as he took the exit, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

He suffered minor injuries and was checked out by paramedics, police said. It is unclear if any cattle were killed or injured during the accident.

Another 18-wheeler later arrived to transfer the cattle.

