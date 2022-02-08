60º

Local News

Big rig hauling cattle rolls over at San Antonio interchange, police say

Animals moved to one side, causing driver to lose control

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Traffic
A file photo of an SAPD squad car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A cattle truck rolled over at a downtown-area interchange after the animals shifted during an exit, the driver told San Antonio police.

SAPD said the accident happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday at the southbound Interstate 37 and westbound Interstate 10 interchange.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, told officers that the cattle shifted to the right side as he took the exit, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

He suffered minor injuries and was checked out by paramedics, police said. It is unclear if any cattle were killed or injured during the accident.

Another 18-wheeler later arrived to transfer the cattle.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter