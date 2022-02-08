February is good month to find deals online and in-stores

If you're in the market for new electronics or home goods.. you're in luck.

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re in the market for new electronics or home goods.. you’re in luck. February is a good month to get deals in-stores and online.

Deal News is out with a round-up of all of the best bargains and deals for the month.

Televisions, clothing, and mattresses are a few of the things you’ll likely find on sale.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for a wide range of electronics sales leading up to President’s Day. Deal News says to expect savings of close to 70% on laptops and desktops from Dell, Lenovo, and H-P.

Retailers like best buy and E-Bay are expected to offer potentially even bigger discounts. Watch for markdowns on winter clothing as well as retailers look to clear out space for spring apparel.

And of course, be on the lookout for jewelry deals leading up to Valentine’s Day. Some retailers will offer big deals.