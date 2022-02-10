Public COVID-19 testing site at old Converse City Hall to close for early voting, Community Labs says

CONVERSE, Texas – The public COVID-19 testing site at the old Converse City Hall has closed, effective Thursday, due to early voting, Community Labs said.
The location at 407 South Seguin in Converse will be used as an early voting site for the upcoming primary election.
Community Labs said the following seven public sites are still offering free COVID-testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St., 78215
- St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, 78203
- Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227
- Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237
- Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220
- Divine Providence Catholic Church, 5667 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242
- Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201
Community Labs testing sites do not require an appointment and offer walk-ups only. However, you can pre-register ahead of time by clicking here.
