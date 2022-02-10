Public COVID-19 testing site at old Converse City Hall to close for early voting, Community Labs says

CONVERSE, Texas – The public COVID-19 testing site at the old Converse City Hall has closed, effective Thursday, due to early voting, Community Labs said.

The location at 407 South Seguin in Converse will be used as an early voting site for the upcoming primary election.

Community Labs said the following seven public sites are still offering free COVID-testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St., 78215

St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, 78203

Yates Community Center, 568 Rasa Drive, 78227

Melendrez Community Center, 5919 W. Commerce St., 78237

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd., 78220

Divine Providence Catholic Church, 5667 Old Pearsall Rd., 78242

Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd., 78201

Community Labs testing sites do not require an appointment and offer walk-ups only. However, you can pre-register ahead of time by clicking here.

