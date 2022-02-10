SAPD officer suspended 30 days for sexual comments toward female officer, records show

Officer Esteban Herrera was suspended by SAPD late last year for comments made toward a female officer he was training.

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio police officer was suspended late last year after an internal investigation determined he made inappropriate sexual comments to a female probationary officer he was supposed to be training, suspension records show.

Officer Esteban Herrera, an SAPD field training officer, was suspended 30 days in late November, months after the female officer suggested in a weekly training critique that Herrera should no longer ride with females.

According to suspension paperwork, from June to July Herrera made numerous inappropriate comments to the female officer that included:

“He always had good luck in church parking lots before the no booty on duty rule.”

“This is what these women get when they open up their legs.”

“You’re supposed to keep those by your bed.” Referring to extra handcuffs.

Herrera was suspended Nov. 29 for violating department rules pertaining to conduct and behavior. He was found to have shown discourtesy to a fellow employee while in the line of duty, committed acts showing a lack of good moral character and conduct that was prejudicial to good order, records show.

City officials released the suspension paperwork this week following an unexplained months-long delay.

Herrera has worked for SAPD since February 2006, city records show.

He served the suspension from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1, records show.

