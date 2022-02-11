Community Labs launches COVID-19 test results tracker

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs has launched a digital results tracker that allows a person to follow the status of their COVID-19 PCR test from the time of collection to its result.

The tracker is available to anyone who tests at a mass public testing location or at one of the more than 300 schools and businesses Community Labs serves each week.

Upon getting tested, participants will receive a text message with a link to a dashboard that allows them to see the progress of their sample. They can see the time of their test, when the sample was scanned into the lab, and when there is a result. Community Labs will also continue to text or email customers when their results are ready.

“We want to give our customers the assurance of knowing their COVID-19 sample is moving through our laboratory and that their results are on the way,” said Sal Webber, president of Community Labs. “Much like you can track the delivery status of an Amazon package, our customers will be able to track the status of their sample in our lab.”

The San Antonio-based nonprofit is now posting results in 24 hours or less.

“We’re also happy to have returned to delivering results in 24 hours average turnaround time. Like most businesses, we were impacted by logistics issues and staff shortages, plus the high positivity rate reduced our ability to pool testing, which challenged our turnaround time. We have made investments in lab staffing, equipment, and processes and have returned to a 24-hour average turnaround time. We are confident we will be able to sustain this performance going forward.”

Community Labs currently operates seven public testing locations for San Antonio Metro Health and Bexar County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The lab also provides testing at more than 300 school campuses in Bexar County, Laredo and San Marcos. On average, the lab processes 14,000 samples a day.

