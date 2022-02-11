San Antonio Police Department fires officer who was arrested on suspicion of DWI, records show

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police fired an officer in January who was previously accused of driving while intoxicated, according to suspension records.

Officer Matthew Mintz was arrested on the charge in November 2018 when he was pulled over by the Universal City Police Department. His blood alcohol content was measured at .124, above the legal limit of .08, the records show.

Mintz was then placed on unpaid leave.

Bexar County court records show the criminal case against Mintz was dismissed last October due to insufficient evidence.

The department did not move to formally terminate Mintz until then, likely because Mintz chose to pause disciplinary proceedings until the case was resolved, which is allowed under the collective bargaining agreement between the department and the police union.

