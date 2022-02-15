Sephora is heading to 4 San Antonio-area Kohl’s stores this year

SAN ANTONIO – Sephora is heading to Kohl’s stores in the San Antonio area.

While the exact opening dates were not disclosed, Kohl’s says the beauty company will open inside four area locations sometime in 2022.

This is part of a major partnership that includes Sephora replacing all cosmetics areas at Kohl’s stores with 2,500-square-foot shops.

The partnership was announced in late 2020, and it started with 200 locations last year.

This year, 400 Kohl’s stores across the country are expected to add the new beauty departments. That includes the following stores in the San Antonio area:

Forum — 8098 Agora Parkway

New Braunfels — 1050 N. Interstate 35

Northwoods — 1950 N. Loop 1604 E.

San Antonio West — 10838 Potranco Road

The partnership will expand to at least 850 stores by 2023.

A news release states that the shops will mimic “the look and feel” of a freestanding Sephora.

The deal upends Sephora’s exclusive relationship with J.C. Penney. The partnership is expected to wind down in 2023.

