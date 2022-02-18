Harlandale ISD pushes for $125 million bond package in upcoming May election

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale ISD school leaders hope the community will see the need for a $125 million bond package and vote yes to three propositions in May.

The three-part bond is broken down into Propositions A, B and C.

Prop A is a $93.5 million bond that would include many upgrades and construction, including a new multipurpose building for the entire district and a new ROTC building for McCollough High School students.

The ROTC program is limited on growth, says principal Richard Marroquin.

“We have a lot of students who want to be in ROTC, but it’s just crowded in there. And so we need a place, a better instructional facility, a place for them to be able to do exercise,” he said.

The money would also go toward lighting and field improvements and a new facility to support programs to help students graduate career-ready in plumbing, HVAC, welding and other trades.

A bond committee would also decide how to spend more than $30 million as part of Prop A.

Prop B sets aside $22 million to refund the maintenance tax obligations. It’s money used for improvements to high school auditoriums, roof replacement and other improvements.

Prop C is a $9.5 million bond to complete phase 2 of Memorial Stadium.

Educators say the community knows there’s a great need to support students’ futures, and they hope they will get behind this 10-year bond package.

If approved, the tax rate increase would go from $0.4306 to $0.4968. The average homestead value in the district is $87,844.

The increase would not impact homeowners over 65 years old.

Election Day for these propositions is May 7, 2022. Early voting starts on April 25.