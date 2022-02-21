Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old man

85º

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: BCSO, Bexar County, missing
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Manuel Salvador Mendoza was last seen on Feb. 13 near Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Rd.

Mendoza is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall with hazel eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon or red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said Mendoza is reported to have health conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information regarding Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

