Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 65-year-old man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 65-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week.

Manuel Salvador Mendoza was last seen on Feb. 13 near Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Rd.

Mendoza is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall with hazel eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon or red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said Mendoza is reported to have health conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information regarding Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000.

