Wilson County grandmother charged in child starvation case gets 25-year sentence

Samantha Foster was arrested and charged with three counts of endangerment to a child in connection with a child starvation case.

Wilson County – The grandmother and legal guardian of three children who law enforcement officials found severely malnourished and neglected was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Samantha Foster was arrested in May 2020, after three children in her custody — ages one, three and four —were found severely malnourished and covered in feces.

Foster’s 11-year-old daughter reported the abuse by sending a text message to 911.

The home was reportedly filled with trash, feces, urine and leftover food, according to CPS investigators.

According to the affidavit for removal, the children endured physical abuse and were forced by a man who lived in the home at one time “to eat their bowel movements if they pooped in their diapers.”

The 81st Judicial District Attorney’s Office posted on Facebook that a Wilson County jury heard two days of testimony last week and after Foster changed her plea from not guilty to guilty, the jury was responsible for deciding her punishment.

Ad

The jury sentenced Foster to 25 years on two counts and 10 years probation on the third count.

Foster is eligible for parole after serving 12 1/2 years.

The children are now healthy and doing well, according to the D.A.’s office.

Related: