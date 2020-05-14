Grandmother arrested in Wilson County child starvation case

FLORESVILLE, Texas – The grandmother and legal guardian of three children who law enforcement officials found severely malnourished and neglected has been arrested, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said.

Samantha Foster is being held in the Wilson County Jail on three counts of endangerment to a child, Tackitt said.

Records show Child Protective Services placed the 1-, 2- and 4-year-old children in Foster’s custody in April 2019. They were all said to be living in a home in the 7400 block of State Highway 123 in Stockdale.

One of three kids at center of child abuse case in Wilson County released from hospital

The children were found in the house last week severely malnourished and covered in feces, and were taken to the Children’s Hospital ICU in critical condition. One of the children has since been released.

The home was reportedly filled with trash, feces, urine and leftover food, according to CPS investigators.

3 children in critical condition, found severely malnourished in Wilson County home

According to the affidavit for removal, the children endured physical abuse and were forced “to eat their bowel movements if they pooped in their diapers” by a man who lived in the home at one time. A Wilson County sheriff’s investigator said last week it appears the man was no longer living there when they began investigating earlier this week.