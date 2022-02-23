Vehicle burglaries on the rise, thieves look for weapons left behind, San Antonio police warn

SAN ANTONIO – Undercover officers with the San Antonio Police Department are warning vehicle owners to be on alert after a vehicle burglary operation, which ran from December to January, yielded more than $250,000 worth of stolen merchandise, 40 stolen firearms recovered and 30 arrests.

San Antonio police Sgt. Glenn Salazar with the Fencing Interdiction Team says the crimes they were looking at were spread all over the city and were all a crime of opportunity.

“[Thieves] pretty much looking for vehicles that they felt comfortable with in the parking lots, from hotels to restaurants to actual specific retail stores,” Salazar said.

The number one stolen item was weapons. One case brought in more than 27 stolen guns, 100 brand-name sunglasses, cameras and even high-end ice chests.

“It’s very surprising how quickly some of these individuals can get into a vehicle and how quickly they’re in and out in less than a minute,” Salazar said.

Salazar said anyone could be a victim, especially those that leave valuables in plain view. He said the public could also help prevent these criminals from profiting by reporting items being sold online or at stores at really low prices.

“If it’s too good to be true, it’s likely stolen,” Salazar said.

